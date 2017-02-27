Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jackson State rebounds with…

Jackson State rebounds with 62-51 defeat of Ark.-Pine Bluff

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 11:55 pm < a min read
Share

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Paris Collins scored 16 points and Yettra Specks and Derek Roscoe added 13 each as Jackson State led wire-to-wire in a 62-51defeat of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Jackson State (12-17, 8-8) rebounded from a weekend loss and moved closer to earning the No. 4 seed into the upcoming Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament. The Tigers are in a three-way tie for the fourth spot in the SWAC with Grambling and Prairie View A&M.

Jackson State made 21 of 37 free throws as Arkansas-Pine Bluff was called for 27 fouls.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Janarius Middleton scored on a putback and a jumper to stake Jackson State to a quick 4-0 lead and the Tigers led by as many as 13 on their way to a 30-19 halftime lead. The Tigers bumped the lead to 20 points six times in the second half.

Advertisement

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-24, 6-11) is on a five-game skid with a game left at Mississippi Valley State, which downed Jackson State on Saturday. Devin Berry and Jaquan Lynch led with 10 points each.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jackson State rebounds with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Diver explores underwater structure

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.