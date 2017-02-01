Sports Listen

Jacksonville State beats Southeast Missouri State 74-62

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 11:14 pm < a min read
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Erik Durham scored 22 points and grabbed seven boards as Jacksonville State beat Southeast Missouri State 74-62 on Wednesday night.

Durham was 5 of 8 from the floor including 3 of 3 from distance for the Gamecocks (14-11, 6-4 Ohio Valley). Greg Tucker added 16 points and six assists, Jacara Cross had 12 points and six rebounds and Christian Cunningham notched his fifth double-double of the season, scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds.

Durham and Malcolm Drumwright sank back-to-back 3-pointers early in the first half to give the Gamecocks a 17-15 edge and they never trailed after that on their way to a 38-32 advantage at the break.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The Redhawks (11-14, 6-4) closed it to 62-55 with 6:11 to play but the Gamecocks pulled away again and cruised to the win.

Denzel Mahoney scored 18 points for SE Missouri State. The loss snaps a four-game win streak for the Redhawks.

Sports News
