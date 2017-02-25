Jansrud wins men’s downhill to close in on title

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud took a key step toward the downhill skiing World Cup title on Saturday with victory in Kvitfjell.

Jansrud beat his closest title rival, defending downhill champion Peter Fill of Italy, by 0.08 seconds to extend his downhill standings lead to 33 points with one race remaining.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland was third, 0.14 off Jansrud’s time.

Jansrud is the first man to win two downhills this season after victory in Val d’Isere in December. He’s chasing a second career downhill title after winning in 2014, and would bring Norway its fourth downhill men’s title in the last five seasons.

“I committed an error toward the end which could have been decisive,” Jansrud told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The last race is in Aspen on March 15, where second place would guarantee the title for Jansrud.

Italian skier Dominik Paris was in title contention prior to Saturday’s race, but he finished ninth and can no longer overtake Jansrud.

Saturday’s race was interrupted when U.S. skier Jared Goldberg lost control on his run and flew through the air, landing on his back before hitting a fence at high speed.

He was able to stand and talk.