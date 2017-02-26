Sports Listen

Jansrud wins men’s super-G title as Fill takes race win

February 26, 2017
KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud secured the men’s World Cup super-G title on home snow as Peter Fill won Sunday’s race.

Italian skier Fill won by 0.1 seconds from Austrian Hannes Reichelt, with third place going to Canadian Erik Guay, 0.23 seconds off the lead.

Reigning Olympic super-G champion Jansrud finished seventh to secure the super-G title with a race to spare as he leads by 126 points from Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with a maximum of 100 points available at the last race next month.

It’s Jansrud’s second career super-G title, but the sixth in a row for Norwegian skiers.

The result caps a strong week for Jansrud, which also saw him win a downhill Saturday and take the World Cup lead in that event with one race remaining.

