Takanashi backs up WCup series win with another victory

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — A day after clinching her fourth World Cup overall title with a second-place finish, Sara Takanashi won a ski jumping event Thursday at the site of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The 20-year-old Takanashi had 215.10 points, beating Japanese teammate Yuti Ito’s 213.60. Maren Lundby of Norway, who led after the first round with a Thursday-best jump of 103 meters, finished in third place with 210.20 points.

In the men’s competition, Maciej Kot of Poland finished first with 256.2 points after two jumps, with Stefan Kraft of Austria, who won the opening World Cup race at the same venue on Wednesday, second with 252.2.

Andreas Wellinger of Germany, a second-place finisher Wednesday, took third with 240.8 points.