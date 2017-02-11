Sports Listen

Japan’s Watabe wins Nordic combined World Cup event

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 8:59 am < a min read
SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Akito Watabe of Japan won his first title in two years at a World Cup individual Nordic combined event on Saturday.

Watabe, who was runner-up on Friday, overcame a 25-second deficit in the 10-kilometer cross-country race to finish in 25 minutes, 55.9 seconds, four seconds ahead of Tim Hug of Switzerland.

It was Watabe’s eighth career title. Manuel Faisst of Germany came third in 26:04.2.

Watabe was fourth after the jumping segment with 122.5 points following a 134.5-meter jump, and started the race seven seconds ahead of Hug.

Hisaki Nagamine of Japan led after the ski jumping with a leap of 138 meters to score 128.8 points. But he struggled in the cross-country race and finished 23rd.

Bjorn Kircheisen of Germany, who won Friday’s event, finished 13th.

