Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jazz-Wizards, Box

Jazz-Wizards, Box

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 7:37 pm < a min read
Share
UTAH (102)

Hayward 11-22 4-8 30, Favors 5-9 0-0 10, Gobert 2-5 11-14 15, Hill 7-13 2-4 21, Hood 2-7 5-5 11, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Ingles 1-2 0-0 2, Diaw 2-4 1-1 5, Exum 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 34-73 23-32 102.

WASHINGTON (92)

Porter 3-9 0-0 6, Morris 3-11 1-1 7, Gortat 3-9 0-0 6, Wall 9-18 3-5 23, Beal 9-16 1-2 22, Oubre 2-5 0-0 4, Ochefu 0-1 0-0 0, Mahinmi 2-3 3-3 7, Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 5-10 2-2 15, McClellan 0-0 0-0 0, Satoransky 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-87 10-13 92.

Utah 24 25 24 29—102
Washington 24 15 21 32— 92

3-Point Goals_Utah 11-24 (Hill 5-8, Hayward 4-6, Hood 2-4, Exum 0-1, Burks 0-1, Ingles 0-1, Johnson 0-3), Washington 8-22 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Beal 3-7, Wall 2-4, Oubre 0-1, Morris 0-2, Porter 0-2). Fouled Out_Morris. Rebounds_Utah 52 (Gobert 20), Washington 27 (Gortat 8). Assists_Utah 18 (Hill 6), Washington 21 (Wall 11). Total Fouls_Utah 19, Washington 27. Technicals_Wall, Morris. Ejected_Morris. A_19,648 (20,356).

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jazz-Wizards, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.