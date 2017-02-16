Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jets-Penguins Sum

Jets-Penguins Sum

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 10:06 pm < a min read
Share
Winnipeg 0 1 2 0—3
Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 24 (Wilson, Hornqvist), 0:59. 2, Pittsburgh, Kunitz 9 (Crosby, Letang), 6:28.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Laine 27 (Scheifele, Perreault), 17:10.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Postma 1 (Lowry), 4:22. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 8 (Scheifele), 8:24. 6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 21 (Crosby, Letang), 13:55 (pp).

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Overtime_7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 31 (Letang, Malkin), 4:38.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-17-16-4_47. Pittsburgh 17-10-8-4_39.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 1 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 18-15-2 (39 shots-35 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 15-7-5 (47-44).

A_18,638 (18,387). T_2:42.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bevan Mills.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jets-Penguins Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended