Jets-Penguins Sum

|Winnipeg
|0
|1
|2
|0—3
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 24 (Wilson, Hornqvist), 0:59. 2, Pittsburgh, Kunitz 9 (Crosby, Letang), 6:28.
Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Laine 27 (Scheifele, Perreault), 17:10.
Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Postma 1 (Lowry), 4:22. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 8 (Scheifele), 8:24. 6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 21 (Crosby, Letang), 13:55 (pp).
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Overtime_7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 31 (Letang, Malkin), 4:38.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-17-16-4_47. Pittsburgh 17-10-8-4_39.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 1 of 2.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 18-15-2 (39 shots-35 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 15-7-5 (47-44).
A_18,638 (18,387). T_2:42.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bevan Mills.