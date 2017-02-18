Jimenez leads Couples, Sutherland in Chubb Classic

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied two of the last four holes Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Fred Couples and Kevin Sutherland into the final round of the Chubb Classic.

Jimenez birdied the par-4 15th and par-5 17th in a bogey-free 5-under 67 that got him to 12-under 132 in the PGA Tour Champions event at The TwinEagles Club.

Couples shot a 65 in perfect conditions on the Talon Course. He bogeyed the par-4 18th after making birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17. The Hall of Famer won the 2010 event at The Quarry.

Sutherland had a 63 for the best round of the week. He was 6 under on the final eight holes, making a birdie on the 11th, an eagle on the par-5 13th and closing with three straight birdies.

Jimenez has three victories in 23 career starts on the 50-and-over tour, winning once in each of the last three seasons. The 53-year-old Spaniard won the last of his 21 European Tour titles in 2014.

Bob Tway (68) and Doug Garwood (70) were tied for fourth at 9 under.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer was 7 under after a 68. Also the winner in 2011 at The Quarry and 2013 at TwinEagles, the 59-year-old German star won the season-opening event in Hawaii for his 30th tour victory. He has 28 rounds in a row under par.

Colin Montgomerie ran his under-par streak to 29, shooting a 67 to get to 6 under.

Jerry Kelly had a 71 to reach 5 under in his tour debut. The three-time PGA Tour winner turned 50 on Nov. 23. Scott McCarron, the winner last week in Boca Raton, also was 5 under after a 70.

John Daly followed his opening 68 with a 74 to drop into a tie for 38th at 2 under.