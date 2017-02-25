Sports Listen

Joburg Open Leaderboard

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 11:54 am < a min read
Saturday

At Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club
Johannesburg
East Course: 7,656 yards, par-72 (37-35)
West Course: 7,203 yards, par-71 (36-35)
Purse: $1.65 million
Third Round
SCORE THRU
Paul Waring, England -11
Darren Fichardt, South Africa -11
Dean Burmester, South Africa -10
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa -10
Pep Angles, Spain -9
Paul Peterson, United States -9
Stuart Manley, Wales -9
Aaron Rai, England -9
Hayden Porteous, South Africa -9
Anton Karlsson, Sweden -9
Also
Justin Hicks, United States -7 2
Daniel Im, United States +1 3
