Joburg Open Leading Scores

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2017
Sunday
At Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club
Johannesburg
e-East Course: 7,656 yards, par-72
w-West Course: 7,203 yards, par-71
Purse: $1.65 million
Final
Final round played on East Course
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 66w-66e-68—200
Stuart Manley, Wales 67w-67e-67—201
Paul Waring, England 65e-67w-69—201
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 63w-70e-69—202
James Morrison, England 68w-68e-66—202
Brandon Stone, South Africa 70w-65e-67—202
George Coetzee, South Africa 66e-72w-65—203
Keenan Davidse, South Africa 67e-68w-68—203
Paul Peterson, United States 62w-72e-69—203
Aaron Rai, England 65e-69w-69—203
Dean Burmester, South Africa 66w-67e-71—204
Louis de Jager, South Africa 70e-67w-67—204
Romain Langasque, France 65w-71e-68—204
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 67w-70e-67—204
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 66e-70w-68—204
Also
Justin Hicks, United States 70e-68w-68—206
Daniel Im, United States 74e-64w-71—209
