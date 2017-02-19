Sports Listen

Sports News

Sports News

Johnson and Johnson lead W. Kentucky past UAB 76-64

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 7:15 pm < a min read
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 26 points on 12-for-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds while Que Johnson made 8 of 12 shots and added 22 points as Western Kentucky handled UAB in a 76-64 win on Sunday.

Western Kentucky built a 44-30 lead at the half on 17-for-30 shooting including 6 for 11 from 3-point range. Que Johnson had 17 points on near-perfect shooting, going 6 for 7 from the field and hitting all five of his 3-point attempts. Justin Johnson added 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting before intermission.

Western Kentucky (13-14, 7-7 Conference USA) shot 31 for 61 (51 percent) from the field and controlled the interior, outscoring UAB (15-13, 8-7) 40-18 in the paint.

The Hilltoppers had a 33-23 rebounding advantage — including 14-5 on the offensive glass — outscored the Blazers 20-7 on second-chance points and ended a two-game losing streak. Junior Lomomba added 10 points.

UAB couldn’t get closer than seven points after halftime. William Lee led the Blazers with 18 points and Dirk Williams scored 12.

Sports News
