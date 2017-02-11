Johnson helps Alcorn State to 88-78 defeat of MVSU

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Reginal Johnson scored 27 points and Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State 88-78 on Saturday, running its win streak to seven games.

Johnson knocked down 11 of 16 shots — going 3-for-4 from 3-point range — while Denzel Dulin and A.J. Mosby scored 13 points apiece as the Braves avenged a January loss to Mississippi Valley State. That was the last time Alcorn State lost and the Braves have reeled off seven straight for the first time since the 2001-2002 NCAA Tournament season.

The Braves (12-11, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) shot 54 percent (31-57) with 12 3-pointers and are in the thick of the SWAC race with Texas Southern and Southern.

Marcus Romain paced the Delta Devils (4-21, 4-8) with 30 points, but MVSU never led Alcorn State, which led by as many as 17 points.

Advertisement

MVSU has defeated the top-two teams in the SWAC (Texas Southern and Alcorn State), and it was Texas Southern’s only conference loss.