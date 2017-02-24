Sports Listen

Johnson leads Iowa State women in upset of No. 6 Texas

By MARK ROSNER
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 10:37 pm 2 min read
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Seanna Johnson scored 22 points, including 10 straight for Iowa State in the third quarter, and the Cyclones upset No. 6 Texas 70-66 Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Down two with seven minutes remaining, Iowa State (17-11, 8-9 Big 12) took control with a 9-0 run.

Bridget Carleton scored points 18 for Iowa State, but she committed two turnovers in the final minute to give Texas an opportunity. The Longhorns (21-7, 14-3) had a chance to tie it after the second turnover, but Carlton blocked Ariel Atkins’ driving shot with nine seconds left and then made two free throws.

Jadda Buckley added 14 points for Iowa State.

Texas has lost three straight games for the first time this season. Brooke McCarty led the Longhorns with 12 points, Brianna Taylor added 11, and Joyner Holmes and Alecia Sutton had 10 apiece.

McCarty, the Longhorns’ leading scorer this season, had just two points in the first half. She left midway through the second quarter after picking up her second and third fouls in a span of 37 seconds.

Iowa State led by seven at the time, and Texas managed to cut that deficit to four at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State:

The Cyclones have made more 3-point baskets during the past 20 seasons than any team in the country, all of that under coach Bill Fennelly. They’ve been accurate as well, converting 35.7 percent, seventh best nationally during that span. Their mark this season is a bit lower, though, 34.6 before Friday. They were 8 for 20 against Texas.

Texas: Longhorns center Kelsey Lang returned to the starting lineup after leaving a game against Baylor on Monday during the third quarter with a scratch on her right eye. Lang played without protective goggles. She had six points and seven rebounds against Iowa State.

UP NEXT

Iowa State finishes the regular season at home against Oklahoma State on Monday. The Cyclones opened the Big 12 season with a 71-59 loss at Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls’ Kaylee Jensen produced 28 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes.

Texas finishes the regular season at Kansas State, also on Monday. The Longhorns defeated Kansas State 63-58 on Feb. 4 in Austin behind 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals from freshman Joyner Holmes. The game was tied with less than three minutes remaining.

The Associated Press

