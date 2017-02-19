Sports Listen

Sports News

Johnson pulls away to 5-shot lead at Genesis Open

By DOUG FERGUSON February 19, 2017 3:14 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Johnson is one round away from reaching No. 1 in the world.

Johnson birdied his last three holes Sunday morning for a 7-under 64, giving him a five-shot lead going into the final round in the afternoon at the Genesis Open. The U.S. Open champion was in such complete control that he missed only three greens and his longest par putt was 4 feet.

PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan had a 63 and barely made up ground.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Johnson was at 17-under 196 and had a chance at the 72-hole scoring record at Riviera, which has stood the longest of any course on the PGA Tour schedule. Lanny Wadkins shot 20-under 264 in 1985.

Johnson needs a victory to reach No. 1 in the world ranking for the first time.

Topics:
Sports News
