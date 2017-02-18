Sports Listen

Johnson scores 24 as Winthrop moves into second-place tie

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 4:13 pm < a min read
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored 24 points and Winthrop beat Liberty 84-67 on Saturday to join the Flames in a second-place tie in the Big South Conference.

The Eagles (21-6, 13-3) swept the season series from Liberty (18-11, 13-3) with the two teams trailing UNC Asheville (14-2) with two games remaining.

Anders Broman scored 17 points and Xavier Cooks scored 14 points with 13 rebounds for the Eagles, who shot 50 percent and were 10 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 15 points, Ryan Kemrite 14 and Lovell Cabbil 10 for the Flames, who were 11 of 24 from the arc but 40 percent overall in having a seven-game win streak snapped.

Winthrop outscored Liberty 14-2 to open the game and led 43-32 at halftime with Johnson and Broman scoring 11 points each and the Eagles shooting 59 percent.

Winthrop led by double figures the entire second half.

Sports News
