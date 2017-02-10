Johnson scores 26, Heat beat lowly Nets for 13th straight

NEW YORK (AP) — James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points and the Miami Heat won their 13th straight game, beating the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 108-99 on Friday night.

Goran Dragic had 21 points and Tyler Johnson added 18 for the Heat, who trailed by 11 in the third quarter.

Miami’s winning streak, the third-best in team history, is currently the longest in the NBA. It is the top streak in league annals by a team under .500 throughout, and the best that began with a club at least 19 games below .500.

Miami was only 11-30 when the run started with a 109-103 victory over Houston on Jan. 17.

Advertisement

Brook Lopez scored 30 points for the Nets, who lost their 11th in a row.