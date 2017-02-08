Sports Listen

Johnson scores 27, Jazz pound Pelicans 127-94

By BRETT MARTEL February 8, 2017 10:20 pm < a min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Johnson scored 27 points, George Hill added 19, and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to four games with a 127-94 triumph over the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Gordon Hayward scored 17 points in 26 minutes and got the whole fourth quarter off after Utah led by as many as 21 in the third quarter. The Jazz led for all but the first three minutes and were up by as many as 39 in the final period. Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which outrebounded New Orleans 48-37.

Anthony Davis’ offensive production was well below his standard against Utah’s front court tandem of Gobert and Derrick Favors. He scored 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting to go with 10 rebounds six blocks.

