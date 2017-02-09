Jonsson scores 23 points, leads Drexel over William & Mary

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kari Jonsson scored 23 points and Drexel rolled to a 79-61 victory over William & Mary on Thursday night.

Jonsson, a freshman guard, was 7 of 17 from the floor and made six 3-pointers, and was two points shy of his career-best. Kurk Lee added 13 points for the Dragons (9-17, 3-10 Colonial Athletic Association), who had five players in double figures.

Omar Prewitt had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead William & Mary (13-11, 7-6), which has lost two straight since having its four-game win streak snapped. Jack Whitman added 14 points.

The Dragons opened the game on a 30-10 run and led 45-35 at halftime. Prewitt made the first basket of the second half to pull the Tribe within single digits, but they didn’t get closer. Drexel had a 20-point lead midway through the second half.