Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jonsson scores 23 points,…

Jonsson scores 23 points, leads Drexel over William & Mary

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:05 pm < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kari Jonsson scored 23 points and Drexel rolled to a 79-61 victory over William & Mary on Thursday night.

Jonsson, a freshman guard, was 7 of 17 from the floor and made six 3-pointers, and was two points shy of his career-best. Kurk Lee added 13 points for the Dragons (9-17, 3-10 Colonial Athletic Association), who had five players in double figures.

Omar Prewitt had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead William & Mary (13-11, 7-6), which has lost two straight since having its four-game win streak snapped. Jack Whitman added 14 points.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The Dragons opened the game on a 30-10 run and led 45-35 at halftime. Prewitt made the first basket of the second half to pull the Tribe within single digits, but they didn’t get closer. Drexel had a 20-point lead midway through the second half.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jonsson scores 23 points,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended