Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jordan, Silver helping to…

Jordan, Silver helping to repair Oakley-Dolan relationship

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 8:00 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jordan and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver are helping repair the relationship between Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan.

Oakley and Dolan met with Silver on Monday at NBA headquarters, with Jordan participating by phone, the league says in a statement.

Oakley was arrested last Wednesday following an altercation with MSG security while attending a Knicks game, and Dolan banned the former Knicks star from the arena two days later.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Silver says in a statement it is “beyond disheartening to see situations” like the one involving Oakley and says both sides were apologetic about the incident and their subsequent comments.

Advertisement

The statement says Dolan hopes Oakley can return to MSG as his guest in the near future.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Jordan, Silver helping to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Archives Rotunda Sleepover

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended