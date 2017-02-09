Sports Listen

Judge places St. Louis soccer measures on April ballot

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 6:13 pm < a min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A circuit judge has approved the city’s plans to put a measure on the April 4 ballot asking voters to approve funding for a new Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis.

Judge Michael Mullen issued the ruling Thursday, about a week after city aldermen voted to place the issue on the April ballot.

Mullen also ordered a half-cent sales tax increase to fund MetroLink expansion be included on the same ballot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2k8Bu2s ) supporters of the proposed $200 million soccer stadium need both measures to be approved. The MetroLink sales tax increase would trigger a corresponding increase in the city’s business use tax on out-of-state purchases. Revenue from that increase would fund most of the city’s $60 million commitment to the stadium.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

