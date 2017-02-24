Judge sentences high school football player in assault case

Sports Listen

DIETRICH, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has sentenced a high school football player to three years of probation and 300 hours of community service after prosecutors said he took part in a brutal locker room assault on a black football player in a small Idaho town.

The Times-News (http://bit.ly/2l9aA6f ) reports that District Court Judge Randy Stoker issued his decision Friday.

John R.K. Howard of Keller, Texas, was originally charged with sexually assaulting his classmate after prosecutors said he kicked a coat hanger into the victim’s rectum during the October 2015 incident at Dietrich High School.

But in December, Howard pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child as part of a modified guilty plea, in which he acknowledged he would be found guilty in a trial but maintained his innocence.

The Associated Press

