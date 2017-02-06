Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Judge who let Brady…

Judge who let Brady play offers his congratulations on win

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:29 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal judge in New York who ruled against the National Football League in “Deflategate” says the New England Patriots showed with their Super Bowl victory “never to quit.”

Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan made the comment Monday in an email to The Associated Press.

Berman nullified Tom Brady’s four-game suspension in 2015, finding that the NFL had overstepped in its investigation of New England’s quarterback. The suspension resulted from claims the Patriots deflated footballs to gain a competitive advantage.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

A federal appeals panel reversed Berman’s decision. Brady served the suspension at the start of the season capped by Sunday’s 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertisement

Berman offered his congratulations to the Patriots, saying they showed “us all never to quit, everything is possible, and the importance of teamwork.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Judge who let Brady…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Puppy all-stars and Webb telescope

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended