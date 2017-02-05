Juventus beats Inter 1-0 to open up 6-point lead in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — No team appears capable of stopping Juventus after the Bianconeri beat Inter Milan 1-0 Sunday in an entertaining Derby d’Italia in Serie A.

Juan Cuadrado scored on the stroke of halftime for Juventus, which also hit the bar twice in the first period as Massimiliano Allegri’s side extended its Serie A record to 28 consecutive home wins.

Juventus moved six points clear of second-placed Napoli and seven above Roma, which plays Fiorentina on Tuesday as the Stadio Olimpico was being used for Italy’s Six Nations match.

Inter slipped to fifth, a point behind Lazio and 12 behind Juve.

The Juventus match was entertaining from the start and Paulo Dybala could have had two stunning goals in the opening 12 minutes.

First his overhead kick was brilliantly saved by Samir Handanovic after Mario Mandzukic nodded down Stephan Lichtsteiner’s cross.

Minutes later Dybala lobbed Handanovic but the Argentine’s curled effort came off the crossbar.

Inter also had its chances but Roberto Gagliardini volleyed narrowly over and Joao Mario’s low shot went inches wide of the left post, much to the relief of an unmoving Gianluigi Buffon.

Gagliardini also headed Ivan Perisic’s cross straight at Buffon.

Mandzukic’s diving header was also just wide of the right upright while Handanovic fingertipped Miralem Pjanic’s free kick onto the crossbar seconds before Cuadrado gave Juve the lead, firing the resulting corner into the top right.

Handanovic kept Inter in the match in the second half with saves from Pjanic, Gonzalo Higuain and Mandzukic, but the Nerazzurri struggled to carve out opportunities to equalize.

Perisic was sent off for dissent in stoppage time.

___

AC MILAN 0, SAMPDORIA 1

Injury-hit AC Milan was plunged further into crisis by a defeat at home to Sampdoria.

Luis Muriel’s 69th-minute penalty was enough to consign Milan to its fourth successive defeat in all competitions.

Milan was third in December but one point from its past four league matches has seen it slip to eighth, 10 points behind the Champions League places.

“That’s football,” Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said. “There’s a lot of regret because of the number of chances we created … it’s certainly a crisis of results, but we have to try to remain calm.

“We’re still in the fight for Europa League places. We have to focus on our path … there’s time. If we continue playing well, we’ll 100 percent get there. I don’t think you can lose so many matches playing like this.”

Milan is 17 points behind league leader Juventus.

Sampdoria moved up to 10th after its first win over Milan since 2012.

“A draw would have been fairer,” Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo said. “Milan pressed us in our half and we’re not used to that. The result flatters us precisely for that reason.”

The Rossoneri lost Giacomo Bonaventura, Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Antonelli to injury last week.

After a balanced first half, Milan should have taken the lead immediately after the break. Emiliano Viviano could only parry Suso’s cross-shot but Gerard Deulofeu, who was making his first start, struck the rebound onto the post from a good position.

Milan had further chances to take the lead before Sampdoria broke the deadlock after Gabriel Paletta tripped Fabio Quagliarella in the area and Muriel fired the resulting spot kick into the bottom right corner.

Filip Djuricic almost doubled Samp’s lead but shot inches wide.

Milan should have leveled three minutes from time but Gianluca Lapadula fired straight at Viviano from close range and two follow-up efforts were blocked before the ball was finally cleared.

Milan’s misery was compounded in the final minute when Jose Sosa was sent off following two yellow cards in five minutes.

___

PESCARA 2, LAZIO 6

Marco Parolo scored four times as Lazio got back on track following two successive league defeats, although it had to withstand a Pescara comeback.

Parolo’s two headers had given Lazio a seemingly comfortable lead inside 14 minutes.

But the home side leveled the match shortly before halftime as Ahmad Benali tapped in a rebound and Gaston Brugman volleyed in the equalizer, after Pescara had also seen Gianluca Caprari’s penalty saved.

Parolo completed his hat trick with another header four minutes after the break and Keita Balde Diao and Ciro Immobile extended Lazio’s advantage.

The Italy forward did not celebrate as he spent a season on loan at Pescara, helping it to the Serie B title in 2012.

Parolo, who only scored three goals all last season, netted his fourth of the game in the 77th minute with a low volley from Senad Lulic’s cross.

It was the second match of the weekend with eight goals after Napoli won 7-1 at Bologna on Saturday.

___

OTHER MATCHES

Andrea Belotti moved into second in the goalscoring charts with his 15th league goal of the season but his Torino side could only draw 1-1 at Empoli, in a match hit by heavy rain.

Papu Gomez scored twice as Atalanta beat Cagliari 2-0 to move level with Inter, while Palermo beat Crotone 1-0 in a relegation battle.

Elsewhere, Chievo Verona drew 0-0 with Udinese and Sassuolo won 1-0 at Genoa.