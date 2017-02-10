Kane-Anisimov-Panarin line leads Blackhawks past Jets, 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Chicago linemates Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin each scored and combined for seven points to help the Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Friday night.

Duncan Keith’s late goal was the winner, and Marian Hossa also scored.

The goaltenders were busy in the fifth and final meeting of the season between the Central Division rivals. Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 28 saves in his 22nd victory of the season, and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.