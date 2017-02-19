Sports Listen

Kane leads Blackhawks to 5-1 win in Buffalo homecoming

By JOHN WAWROW February 19, 2017 8:36 pm < a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in his annual homecoming, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.

Marian Hossa and Jonathan Toews broke it open with second-period goals for Chicago, which won for the seventh time in eight games. Ryan Hartman and Artem Anisimov also scored, helping the Blackhawks bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Evander Kane scored for Buffalo in its final game before its five-day bye. The Sabres were trying for their first four-game win streak since December 2014.

Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots for Buffalo.

Sports News
