Kane scores in OT, Sabres rally in 3rd to beat Sharks 5-4

By JOHN WAWROW February 7, 2017 10:03 pm < a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Evander Kane scored 1:05 into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Kane scored twice in the game, and the Sabres got three goals in a span of 3:28 to erase San Jose’s 4-1 lead. Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and assist, while Kyle Okposo and Matt Moulson also scored for Buffalo.

Jack Eichel set up two goals, including Kane’s game-winner. Driving up the right wing on a 2-on-1, Eichel slipped a pass through the middle that Kane snapped in before falling headfirst into the end boards. The Sabres rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time since a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Dec. 27, 2014.

Joel Ward, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson scored for the Pacific Division-leading Sharks. Brent Burns had two assists.

Sports News
