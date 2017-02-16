Kell, Hemsley lead San Diego State past Utah State 66-62

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Trey Kell scored 21 points, Jeremy Hemsley had 13 and the pair combined for all but three of San Diego State’s final 28 points for a 66-62 win over Utah State on Wednesday night.
Kelly and Hemsley had five points each, starting with back-to-back 3-pointers, in a 10-0 to give the Aztecs a 57-45 lead with 6:36 to play. The lead was 61-48 with 4:06 to go when Koby McEwen scored the last nine points of an 11-2 run that pulled the Aggies within four with 59.1 seconds remaining.
San Diego missed a shot with 28 seconds left but Utah State missed a long 3 and Kell rebounded and made two free throws with 20.2 seconds left, making it 65-59. Sam Merrill got a 3-point play with 10.2 seconds left but Hemsley iced it with a free throw at 8.8.
Kelly, who had seven rebounds, had six points and Hemsley three at the half, when the Aztecs (15-10, 7-6 Mountain West) took a 32-29 lead.
Jalen Moore led the Aggies (11-14, 5-9) with 20 points, 14 in the first half.