Kell, Hemsley lead San Diego State past Utah State 66-62

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 12:26 am < a min read
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Trey Kell scored 21 points, Jeremy Hemsley had 13 and the pair combined for all but three of San Diego State’s final 28 points for a 66-62 win over Utah State on Wednesday night.

Kelly and Hemsley had five points each, starting with back-to-back 3-pointers, in a 10-0 to give the Aztecs a 57-45 lead with 6:36 to play. The lead was 61-48 with 4:06 to go when Koby McEwen scored the last nine points of an 11-2 run that pulled the Aggies within four with 59.1 seconds remaining.

San Diego missed a shot with 28 seconds left but Utah State missed a long 3 and Kell rebounded and made two free throws with 20.2 seconds left, making it 65-59. Sam Merrill got a 3-point play with 10.2 seconds left but Hemsley iced it with a free throw at 8.8.

Kelly, who had seven rebounds, had six points and Hemsley three at the half, when the Aztecs (15-10, 7-6 Mountain West) took a 32-29 lead.

Jalen Moore led the Aggies (11-14, 5-9) with 20 points, 14 in the first half.

Sports News
