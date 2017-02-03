Kessel’s OT winner lifts Penguins by Blue Jackets 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated the 800th game of his career in style, scoring twice, including the winner 3:15 into overtime to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the suddenly scuffling Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Nick Bonino added his eighth for Pittsburgh and Patric Hornqvist scored his fifth goal in his last five games for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 28 shots as Pittsburgh drew within two points of second-place Columbus in the taut Metropolitan Division race.

Cam Atkinson capped a third-period rally with his 25th of the season for Columbus. Brandon Dubinsky and Alexander Wennberg also scored for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves for Columbus, which is just 7-7-1 since going unbeaten (14-0-0) in December.