Kings-Flyers Sum

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 3:56 pm < a min read
Los Angeles 0 0 0 1—1
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_1, Los Angeles, Carter 27 (Doughty, Kopitar), 2:35.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-10-9-1_28. Philadelphia 9-4-4_17.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 25-14-3 (17 shots-17 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 8-4-1 (28-27).

A_19,833 (19,537). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Bryan Pancich.

