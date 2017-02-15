Sports Listen

Kings-Lakers, Box

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 12:52 am < a min read
SACRAMENTO (97)

Koufos 2-4 0-0 4, Cousins 13-24 12-19 40, Collison 5-12 2-2 13, McLemore 4-9 2-2 13, Afflalo 5-7 0-0 10, Barnes 2-7 0-0 5, Tolliver 2-4 0-0 4, Cauley-Stein 3-5 2-2 8, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-73 18-25 97.

L.A. LAKERS (96)

Ingram 2-7 1-4 6, Young 3-10 1-2 10, Randle 5-11 0-0 11, Black 3-5 0-0 7, Russell 3-9 0-0 8, Nance 4-6 0-2 8, Deng 2-5 0-0 4, Mozgov 2-3 0-0 4, Zubac 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 4-8 1-2 9, Williams 10-18 5-5 29. Totals 38-83 8-15 96.

Sacramento 29 14 27 27—97
L.A. Lakers 23 18 23 32—96

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 7-24 (McLemore 3-5, Cousins 2-7, Collison 1-4, Barnes 1-5, Richardson 0-1, Tolliver 0-2), L.A. Lakers 12-29 (Williams 4-11, Young 3-8, Russell 2-3, Randle 1-1, Black 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Nance 0-1, Clarkson 0-1, Deng 0-1). Fouled Out_Black. Rebounds_Sacramento 39 (Cousins 12), L.A. Lakers 42 (Randle, Clarkson 7). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Collison, Cousins 8), L.A. Lakers 22 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 12, L.A. Lakers 21. A_19,997 (19,060).

Sports News
