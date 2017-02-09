Kings-Panthers Sums

|Los Angeles
First Period_1, Los Angeles, Brown 8 (Martinez, Carter), 1:39 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Carter 28 (Pearson), 8:16. 3, Florida, Jokinen 6 (Trocheck, Bjugstad), 12:04. 4, Los Angeles, Toffoli 9 (Doughty, Carter), 14:59. Penalties_Jokinen, FLA, (high sticking), 0:19; Carter, LA, (tripping), 9:57; Thornton, FLA, (roughing), 13:30; Forbort, LA, (roughing), 13:30; Petrovic, FLA, (roughing), 15:32; Petrovic, FLA, served by Sgarbossa, (roughing), 15:32; Lewis, LA, (slashing), 15:32.
Second Period_5, Los Angeles, Pearson 16 (Brown), 4:06. 6, Los Angeles, King 7 (Lewis, Ladue), 4:27. 7, Los Angeles, Carter 29 (Pearson, Mcnabb), 7:31. Penalties_Jagr, FLA, (hooking), 8:01; Shore, LA, (high sticking), 13:22; Andreoff, LA, (holding), 16:41.
Third Period_8, Florida, Marchessault 16 (Jokinen, Sgarbossa), 11:09. 9, Florida, Barkov 10 (Huberdeau, Jagr), 19:38. Penalties_Thornton, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:34; Gaborik, LA, (hooking), 16:06.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 11-10-5_26. Florida 10-14-15_39.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 3; Florida 0 of 4.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 26-16-3 (39 shots-36 saves). Florida, Reimer 9-6-4 (14-11), Luongo 14-14-6 (12-9).
A_13,451 (17,040). T_2:33.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Jonny Murray.