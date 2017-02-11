Kings rally from 22 down to beat Hawks 108-107

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Darren Collison drove past Dennis Schroder and made a layup with 3.5 seconds remaining to cap a big second-half comeback and lift the Sacramento Kings to a 108-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Sacramento trailed almost the entire game and didn’t take its first lead until Matt Barnes scored on an offensive rebound to put the Kings up 102-101 with 1:14 left.

The teams then traded the lead five times before Collison’s high floater banked in for the winner.

Collison finished with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, DeMarcus Cousins added 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in his first game back after serving a one-game NBA suspension, and Ben McLemore also had 22 for Sacramento.

Advertisement

Tim Hardaway scored 28 for Atlanta, but had a shot blocked by Barnes in the paint as time expired.