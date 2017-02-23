Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Knicks-Cavaliers, Box

Knicks-Cavaliers, Box

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:30 pm < a min read
Share
NEW YORK (104)

Anthony 9-25 0-0 20, Porzingis 4-10 0-0 8, Hernangomez 4-9 3-4 11, Rose 6-14 1-1 13, Lee 10-15 2-2 25, Thomas 3-7 2-2 9, Kuzminskas 0-0 0-0 0, N’dour 0-0 0-0 0, O’Quinn 2-6 0-1 4, Jennings 2-9 2-2 7, Vujacic 1-1 0-0 3, Baker 0-0 1-2 1, Holiday 1-4 1-3 3. Totals 42-100 12-17 104.

CLEVELAND (119)

James 7-11 4-6 18, Frye 5-14 2-2 14, Thompson 5-7 0-0 10, Irving 9-16 4-5 23, Shumpert 2-9 0-0 5, Jefferson 5-6 2-2 14, Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Felder 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 7-12 0-0 20, McRae 1-1 0-0 3, Liggins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-87 12-15 119.

New York 33 18 28 25—104
Cleveland 34 35 18 32—119

3-Point Goals_New York 8-26 (Lee 3-5, Anthony 2-8, Vujacic 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Jennings 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Porzingis 0-4), Cleveland 15-38 (Korver 6-10, Jefferson 2-3, Williams 2-5, Frye 2-7, McRae 1-1, Irving 1-4, Shumpert 1-6, James 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 49 (Hernangomez, O’Quinn 10), Cleveland 45 (Thompson 14). Assists_New York 24 (Anthony, Lee 5), Cleveland 29 (James 15). Total Fouls_New York 19, Cleveland 16.

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Knicks-Cavaliers, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.