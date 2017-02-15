Sports Listen

Knicks’ Noah, Jennings out vs. Thunder

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 8:25 pm < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — New York Knicks center Joakim Noah and guard Brandon Jennings sat out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder with injuries.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek made the announcements during his pregame media session.

Noah missed his fifth straight game with a sore left hamstring. Hornacek said there’s no timetable on Noah’s return, and he hopes the All-Star break helps with the recovery. Noah is averaging 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Jennings is out with a sore Achilles’ tendon. He is averaging 8.7 points and 2.6 assists.

Sports News
