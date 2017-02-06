Sports Listen

Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from ex-NBA star’s alma mater

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:30 am < a min read
ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say memorabilia from Kobe Bryant’s high school career have been stolen from a display case at the former NBA star’s school near Philadelphia.

Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lgF8nV ) the theft from “Kobe’s Shrine” outside the Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School was discovered by school officials on Sunday evening.

The thief busted a lock on the display case and took Bryant’s framed high school jersey, several pairs of signed Nike sneakers and the 1996 state championship trophy and net.

School officials say the items have little monetary value. The jersey is a replica of the one worn by the Los Angeles Lakers legend as a student.

Lower Merion police are reviewing surveillance video to try to solve the crime.

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

The Associated Press

