Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LA Kings to oversee…

LA Kings to oversee Berlin hockey club’s operations

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 8:20 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings will oversee the operations of Berlin Eisbaren, a team in Germany’s top hockey league.

The Kings and the Eisbaren announced the agreement Monday in Berlin. Both clubs are owned by conglomerate AEG Sports.

Eisbaren managing director Peter John Lee will report to Luc Robitaille, the Kings’ president of business operations. Robitaille and AEG chief operating officer Kelly Cheeseman have been named to the Eisbaren’s board of directors.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Berlin won seven of nine Deutsche Eishockey Liga championships from 2005-13, including the final three straight, but they haven’t won a title since.

Advertisement

The Eisbaren, or Polar Bears, are coached by Uwe Krupp. During his playing career, the German defenseman was briefly Robitaille’s teammate with the Detroit Red Wings.

Topics:
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LA Kings to oversee…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Collecting wastewater samples

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended