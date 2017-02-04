La. Tech edges Marshall 94-90 behind McCree’s 30 points

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Erik McCree scored 30 points and had 11 rebounds and Jacobi Boykins added 14 points and eight rebounds to carry Louisiana Tech past Marshall 94-90 on Saturday night.
Ryan Taylor tied the game at 88 on a tip-in with 1:52 left. Omar Sherman put Louisiana Tech (16-8, 8-3 Conference USA) up for good with a jumper with just under a minute to go.
Derric Jean blocked Ajdin Penava’s layup attempt for Marshall (13-11, 6-5) with 39 seconds left. Jean made it a 91-88 game when he made one of two free throws. Jon Elmore trimmed the deficit to a point with his layup, but Jacobi Boykins sealed it shooting 3 for 4 from the free throw line. Marshall shot just 2 for 9 from the floor to end the game.
DaQuan Bracey and Omar Sherman each added 12 points for the Bulldogs and Jy’lan Washington scored 10. Marshall now has lost three straight.