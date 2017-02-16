Ladd scores 2 as Islanders beat rival Rangers 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the crosstown-rival Rangers on Thursday night.

Anders Lee and Nikolay Kulemin also scored, and Thomas Greiss stopped 25 shots to help the Islanders improve to 8-0-2 in their last 10 at home. John Tavares had two assists for his 12th multipoint game of the season.

The Islanders, who swept the four games between the teams a year ago, beat the Rangers for the second time in three meetings this season.

Nick Holden and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Rangers, whose season-high six-game winning streak was snapped. Henrik Lundqvist finished with 19 saves.

Advertisement

Ladd had an empty-netter with 1:10 left, and then nearly got another in the final minute when he hit a goalpost.