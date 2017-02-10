Sports Listen

Lakers-Bucks, Box

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:49 pm < a min read
L.A. LAKERS (122)

Young 8-11 5-5 26, Ingram 1-3 0-0 2, Randle 6-12 3-6 15, Black 3-5 1-2 7, Russell 4-9 2-2 14, Nance 1-3 9-10 11, Deng 0-3 0-0 0, Zubac 7-11 1-1 15, Clarkson 4-9 0-0 11, Williams 5-9 8-9 21. Totals 39-75 29-35 122.

MILWAUKEE (114)

Snell 2-4 1-1 6, Antetokounmpo 11-20 18-21 41, Maker 3-6 0-0 7, Henson 1-1 0-0 2, Dellavedova 2-5 1-1 5, Beasley 6-9 2-3 15, Teletovic 1-6 0-0 3, Monroe 3-6 2-2 8, Terry 1-1 0-0 3, Brogdon 8-11 1-1 18, Middleton 2-7 1-2 6. Totals 40-76 26-31 114.

L.A. Lakers 47 29 27 19—122
Milwaukee 30 25 29 30—114

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 15-30 (Young 5-8, Russell 4-8, Williams 3-5, Clarkson 3-6, Deng 0-1, Randle 0-1, Ingram 0-1), Milwaukee 8-28 (Terry 1-1, Snell 1-2, Middleton 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, Beasley 1-3, Maker 1-4, Teletovic 1-5, Antetokounmpo 1-6, Dellavedova 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 33 (Randle 7), Milwaukee 34 (Antetokounmpo 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (Russell 5), Milwaukee 27 (Antetokounmpo, Middleton 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 25, Milwaukee 29. Technicals_Terry.

