Landeskog scores twice, Avalanche beat Sabres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and an assist, and Jeremy Smith made 34 saves for his first NHL win as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night.

The lowly Avalanche saw their three-goal lead twice cut down to one but held the Sabres scoreless in the third period for only their second victory in the last 10 games.

Buffalo came back from its bye week and missed a chance to make up ground in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sabres are seven points behind Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division and six back of Boston for the second wild card.

Landeskog, Mikhail Grigorenko and Tyson Barrie scored in the first 14:24 for Colorado, which hadn’t scored three goals in a game since Feb. 7. Blake Comeau added another in the second period and Landeskog scored his second of the game on an empty-net chance with 41 seconds remaining.