Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Landeskog scores twice, Avalanche…

Landeskog scores twice, Avalanche beat Sabres 5-3

By BRENT W. NEW
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 12:54 am < a min read
Share

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and an assist, and Jeremy Smith made 34 saves for his first NHL win as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night.

The lowly Avalanche saw their three-goal lead twice cut down to one but held the Sabres scoreless in the third period for only their second victory in the last 10 games.

Buffalo came back from its bye week and missed a chance to make up ground in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sabres are seven points behind Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division and six back of Boston for the second wild card.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Landeskog, Mikhail Grigorenko and Tyson Barrie scored in the first 14:24 for Colorado, which hadn’t scored three goals in a game since Feb. 7. Blake Comeau added another in the second period and Landeskog scored his second of the game on an empty-net chance with 41 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Landeskog scores twice, Avalanche…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.