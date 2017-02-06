Latest Virginia sports

T25-DUKE-VIRGINIA

Greenwell scores 21 in No. 15 Duke women’s victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Rebecca Greenwell hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead No. 15 Duke to a 70-51 victory over Virginia on Sunday for the Blue Devils’ 20th victory.

Greenwell was 7-of-10 shooting and had a team-high six rebounds for the Blue Devils (20-4, 8-3 ACC). Lexie Brown added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

The game matched the ACC’s top two scoring defenses in Virginia (53.9) and Duke (54.3), but only the Blue Devils lived up to the billing, shooting 55 percent while holding Virginia to 36 percent.

Dominique Toussaint made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points for the Cavaliers (15-8, 4-6).

Duke, which led by eight at halftime, broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Virginia 23-6 with Greenwell starting it off with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup. The lead reached a high of 27 points early in the fourth quarter.

T25-NOTRE DAME-NORTH CAROLINA

No. 12 UNC beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 in relocated game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC’s campus due to a water shortage.

Isaiah Hicks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49 percent and dominated the glass while having six double-figure scorers.

V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish (17-7, 6-5), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

UNC led by 15 midway through the second half, only to see Notre Dame climb back to within 75-73 on Beachem’s 3-pointer from the corner with 3:47 left. But Joel Berry II answered with a jumper at the 3:33 mark to start an 8-0 run and turn away the comeback.

KINGS-CAPITALS

Grubauer shuts out Kings, Capitals chase Budaj in 5-0 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — As his Washington Capitals teammates chased shutout king Peter Budaj, backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped all 38 shots he faced to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Sunday.

The Capitals snapped the Kings’ winning streak at five and Budaj’s shutout streak at 147:21. Washington has won three consecutive games and leads the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference by seven points.

Lars Eller, Marcus Johansson, Brett Connolly, T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams scored for the Capitals, who are also five points up on the Minnesota Wild in the Presidents’ Trophy race. Despite being outshot 38-20, they were opportunistic on offense and leaned on Grubauer to stymie the Kings on the way to his third shutout of the season.

Budaj, who leads the NHL with seven shutouts, was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots in two periods. He stopped all 39 he faced in his previous two starts.

SUPER BOWL

Pats pull of biggest Super Bowl comeback

HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady has a record fifth Super Bowl win for a quarterback after the biggest comeback in the game’s history, and one of the greatest catches.

James White ran 2 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, and the Patriots came back from 25 points down for a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

The Patriots drove to the tying score with help from a unbelievable catch by Julian Edelman, who somehow kept the ball off the turf on a diving grab of a tipped pass that bounced off a defender’s shoe.

James White ran 1 yard for a touchdown, and Brady’s 2-point conversion pass to Danny Amendola tied the score at 28-all with 57 seconds left.

The Falcons, who lost again in their second Super Bowl, led 28-3 in the third quarter after Matt Ryan’s second touchdown pass. Robert Alford had an 82-yard interception return in the first half.