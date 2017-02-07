Latest Virginia sports

T25-LOUISVILLE-VIRGINIA

Perrantes leads No. 12 Virginia past No. 4 Louisville, 71-55

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — London Perrantes scored 18 points and No. 12 Virginia used a 22-5 run to begin the second half and beat short-handed No. 4 Louisville 71-55 Monday night.

Isaiah Wilkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Cavaliers 18-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). The victory gave Virginia four consecutive victories against the Cardinals, including a sweep of the season series, and moved them into a tie with No. 14 Florida State for second place in the conference.

Freshman V.J. King scored a career-high 24 points for the Cardinals (19-5, 7-4), whose three-game winning streak was snapped. Donovan Mitchell added 16.

The Cardinals were without their second- and third-leading scorers, with guard Quentin Snider (12.1 ppg) out with a hip flexor and forward Deng Adel (11.1 ppg) and center Mangok Mathiang (7.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg) suspended for missing curfew Saturday. Reserve guard Tony Hicks also missed the game with a broken bone in his hand.

HAMPTON-SC STATE

Marrow propels Hampton past SC State 93-64

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow scored 21 points, Lawrence Cooks added 12 while dishing out seven assists and Hampton never trailed in a 93-64 win over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Akim Mitchell finished with 11 points and Kalin Fisher had 10 for Hampton (10-13, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which shot 55 percent from the field to pick up its fourth-straight win. Marrow, the MEAC rookie of the week, has scored at least 20 points in eight games, including the last four in a row.

Hampton scored 17 of the game’s first 21 points and took a 48-27 advantage into the break. In the second half, Marrow’s layup with 2:45 left gave the Pirates their largest lead of the game, 91-61, and they coasted to the buzzer.

SC State got 18 points from Edward Stephens, who went over 1,000 career points. Eric Eaves added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

NORFOLK ST-SAVANNAH ST

Norfolk St. gets 7th straight win, beats Savannah St. 92-87

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Zaynah Robinson had 25 points and Jonathan Wade added 23 as Norfolk State held off Savannah State 92-87 on Monday night.

Zach Sellers drove for a layup to close to 88-83 with 16 seconds left, but Norfolk State made four free throws in the final seconds to hold on.

Norfolk State shot 52 percent (32 of 62) from the floor while holding the Tigers to 23-of-83 (27.7 percent) shooting. Savannah State made 10 more free throws than the Spartans.

Robinson hit two straight jumpers to spark a 17-0 run as Norfolk State charged ahead 75-60 with 9:15 remaining in the game. The Tigers rallied to close to 80-77 with 3:36 left when Sellers drilled a 3-pointer. Wade responded with a 3-point play for an 83-77 lead.

Kyle Williams added 20 points for Norfolk State (11-13, 8-2 MEAC) which has won seven straight.

Troyce Manassas led Savanna State (10-14, 7-4) with 27 points.

MYSTICS-TOLIVER

AP Source: Kristi Toliver signs with Washington Mystics

A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Washington Mystics have signed free agent guard Kristi Toliver.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because no official announcement has been made.

Toliver helped the Los Angeles Sparks win a WNBA championship last season. She grew up in the Virginia area and led Maryland to a national championship in 2006.

The move caps a busy week for the Mystics, who traded for former league MVP Elena Delle Donne on Thursday. Washington also traded away Kia Vaughn and Bria Hartley to clear salary cap space to sign Toliver.