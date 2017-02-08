Latest Virginia sports

HURRICANES-CAPITALS

Red-hot Capitals put up 5-spot again, shut out Hurricanes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 26th goal of the season, Braden Holtby gave the Capitals another steady performance in net and Washington beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Brett Connolly, Lars Eller, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson also scored for Washington, which picked up its second consecutive shutout. Holtby stopped 23 shots in an easy outing two days after backup Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves to shut out the Los Angeles Kings.

Holtby’s seventh shutout of the season ties him with the Kings’ Peter Budaj for the NHL lead. It’s his fourth in 12 games.

With goaltender Eddie Lack making his first start since Nov. 6 after being plagued by concussion problems, the Hurricanes couldn’t mount much of an attack to support him. Lack allowed five goals on 28 shots as Carolina’s winning streak ended at three.

NATIONALS-RAYS-TRADE

Nationals acquire lefty reliever Enny Romero from Rays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals added to their bullpen depth by acquiring left-handed reliever Enny Romero from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league right-hander Jeffrey Rosa.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo announced the trade Tuesday, a week before pitchers and catchers report to the team’s first spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Romero, 26, had a 5.91 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 28 walks in 45 2/3 innings over 52 appearances last season, his first in the majors. His fastball averaged 96.1 mph, which ranked ninth among American League relievers.

In 76 major league appearances, Romero is 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA.

Rosa, 21, went 1-8 with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts for the Dominican Summer League Nationals and Gulf Coast Nationals over the past two seasons.

MYSTICS-TOLIVER

Washington Mystics sign Kristi Toliver

The Washington Mystics have signed free agent guard Kristi Toliver.

The move Tuesday caps a busy week for the Mystics, who traded for former league MVP Elena Delle Donne on Thursday. Washington also traded away Kia Vaughn and Bria Hartley to clear salary cap space to sign Toliver.

Delle Donne said it was a goal of hers “to bring a championship to this incredible city” when she signed. Adding Toliver is expected to help with that.

Toliver won a WNBA title last season with the Los Angeles Sparks. She grew up in Virginia and as a freshman led Maryland to a national championship in 2006.

Toliver averaged 13.2 points last season for the Sparks, one point more than her career mark.

SYRACUSE-CLEMSON

Battle’s 3 at buzzer gives Syracuse 82-81 win over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Tyus Battle hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Syracuse an 82-81 win over Clemson on Tuesday night.

Tyler Lydon drove the lane and the Tigers collapsed, allowing Lydon to find the freshman wide open in the right corner to give the Orange (16-9, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) their fifth win in a row. Syracuse has come back from double-figure deficits in its last three wins.

Andrew White led the Orange with 23 points. Lydon added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Jaron Blossomgame led Clemson (13-10, 3-8) with 20 points. It was another heartbreaking loss for the Tigers who have now lost a pair of 1-point games in the ACC, a 3-point game in overtime and a 4-point game, all at home.

Clemson also led by as many as 12 in the first half, but the Orange reeled the game back in before half.