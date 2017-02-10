Latest Virginia sports

RED SOX-NATIONALS-NAVAL ACADEMY

Nats, Red Sox to play exhibition at Naval Academy on April 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals will face the Boston Red Sox in an exhibition game at the U.S. Naval Academy on April 1.

Free tickets will be given to students at the academy and members of the Navy. Tickets are not available to the public.

The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Nationals announced on Thursday that they also will play exhibition games in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2018 and 2019. The opponents for those games at the Naval Academy’s baseball stadium have not been determined.

The team will host the Red Sox for another exhibition game on March 31 at Nationals Park.

Washington opens the regular season at home on April 3 against the Miami Marlins.

RED WINGS-CAPITALS

Oshie’s 2 goals, assist for Carlson lift Caps past Wings 6-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and set up John Carlson’s go-ahead goal in the third period for the NHL-leading Washington Capitals, who collected their 11th consecutive home victory by beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Thursday night.

Detroit’s Henrik Zetterberg made it 3-all less than 1 1/2 minutes into the final period. But Oshie stole the puck deep in the offensive end, skated out front and slid the puck over to Carlson, whose slap shot sailed past goalie Petr Mrazek at the 4:15 mark.

Oshie’s 21st goal had put Washington ahead 3-2 just 76 seconds into the second period, and his 22nd added insurance on a power play with a little more than 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the game.

He has 23 points in the last 19 games, and Washington is 20-0-1 when the right wing earns a point this season.

Marcus Johansson, Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals, who have produced at least five goals in each of their past 10 home games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, they are only the second NHL team to do that, joining the 1970-71 Boston Bruins, who did that in 11 consecutive games at home.

Andreas Athanasiou had two goals in the first period for the Red Wings.

T25-LOUISVILLE-VIRGINIA TECH

Durr scores 30 to lead No. 12 Louisville women to 88-70 win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 30 points and No. 12 Louisville used a 30-point fourth quarter to pull away from Virginia Tech 88-70 Thursday night.

Durr made four 3-pointers, her 30th straight game with a 3-pointer, the longest active streak in the ACC. Her career scoring high is 36 points.

Mariya Moore added three 3-pointers, 17 points and 11 assists, Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Sam Fuehring got 11 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (21-6, 8-4), who shot 58 percent in snapping a two-game losing streak

Chanette Hicks scored 19 points and Sidney Cook 18 to lead the Hokies (16-8, 3-8), who have lost seven straight. Hicks made seven steals for 98 this season, breaking the sophomore’s own single-season record she set last year.

The game was tied early in the fourth quarter when Louisville scored the next 11 points in a 17-4 run to go up by double figures for good.

T25-VIRGINIA-MIAMI

No. 16 Miami women hold off Virginia 63-52

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Adrienne Motley and Jessica Thomas scored 15 points apiece, Keyona Hayes had a double-double and Number 16 Miami held off Virginia 63-52 Thursday night despite horrendous shooting from the foul line down the stretch.

The Hurricanes (17-7, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and were up by 15 with 3:18 to play. The Cavaliers (15-9, 4-7) chipped the deficit to 57-49 with a minute to go but went cold after that, missing their last four shots.

Miami kept the game in doubt by making just 9 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter, finally sealing it by making its last four in the final 13 seconds. Prior to that the Hurricanes were 2 of 6 in the last minute.

Motley moved into eighth place in school history with 1,714 points. Hayes scored 14 points and had a season-high 13 rebounds, surpassing 1,000 points and 700 rebounds for her career.

J’Kyra Brown had 14 points for Virginia and Lauren Moses had 12 with 10 rebounds.

T25-ILLINOIS-MARYLAND

No. 3 Maryland women roll past Illinois, 84-59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 29 points and No. 3 Maryland cranked up the defense in an 84-59 rout of Illinois on Thursday night that kept the Terrapins unbeaten in the Big Ten.

Off to the best start in school history, Maryland (24-1, 12-0) led 40-20 at halftime and coasted to its 12th straight victory.

Brionna Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, her 50th career double-double. Jones, a 6-foot-3 senior, passed Tianna Hawkins to move into fourth place on the school career list with 1,090 rebounds.

In addition, Walker-Kimbrough climbed into fifth place on the school scoring list with 1,934 points, passing Vicky Bullett.

Alex Wittinger led Illinois (8-17, 3-9) with 15 points.

WILLIAM & MARY-DREXEL

Jonsson scores 23 points, leads Drexel over William & Mary

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kari Jonsson scored 23 points and Drexel rolled to a 79-61 victory over William and Mary Thursday night.

Jonsson, a freshman guard, was 7 of 17 from the floor and made six 3-pointers, and was two points shy of his career-best. Kurk Lee added 13 points for the Dragons (9-17, 3-10 Colonial Athletic Association), who had five players in double figures.

Omar Prewitt had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead William & Mary (13-11, 7-6), which has lost two straight since having its four-game win streak snapped. Jack Whitman added 14 points.

The Dragons opened the game on a 30-10 run and led 45-35 at halftime. Prewitt made the first basket of the second half to pull the Tribe within single digits, but they didn’t get closer. Drexel had a 20-point lead midway through the second half.

MERCER-VMI

Holland has 18 points as Mercer roars past VMI 81-51

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ria’n Holland had 18 points to lead five players in double figures as Mercer roared past VMI for an 81-51 victory Thursday night.

Holland was 7 of 14 from the field. Jordan Strawberry added 12 points while dishing out five assists to give him 300 assists in his career. Desmond Ringer, Demetre Rivers and Cory Kilby chipped in 10 apiece for Mercer (12-14, 6-7 Southern Conference), which has won four of the last six games.

The Bears made 28 of 53 (53 percent) from the floor while limiting VMI to 19-of-57 (33 percent) shooting. The Bears also won the rebound battle 39-28.

Mercer never trailed, jumping out to a 39-23 halftime advantage. The Bears had an 11-6 run to open the second half and pushed their lead to 60-38 midway of that period.

QJ Peterson had 18 points and seven rebounds for VMI (5-17, 2-9).

JAMES MADISON-UNC-WILMINGTON

Bryce scores 19, leads UNC Wilmington over James Madison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Bryce scored 19 points and UNC Wilmington cruised to an 88-73 victory over James Madison Thursday night for its sixth straight win in the series.

UNC Wilmington (22-4, 11-2 Colonial Athletic Association) has won two straight since snapping a two-game skid, and has a one-game lead over Charleston atop the conference standings. James Madison (7-19, 5-8) has lost six of its last seven games.

Bryce was 8 of 13 from the floor. Denzel Ingram added 15 points and made four 3-pointers for the Seahawks, who shot 31 of 56 (55 percent) and 13 of 24 (54 percent) from long range.

Paulius Satkus, Shakir Brown, and Dimitrije Cabarkapa scored 13 points apiece to lead the Dukes.

The Seahawks had a double-digit lead about four minute in, sparking a 30-14 run and a 47-24 at halftime lead. James Madison pulled within 15 points with 17 minutes left but didn’t get closer.

LIBERTY-GARDNER-WEBB

Liberty beats Gardner-Webb in 2OT for 5th straight win

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 28 points and Liberty won its fifth straight 92-87 Thursday night to remain in a tie with UNC Asheville atop the Big South standings.

Liberty (16-10, 11-2) trailed 61-56 with just 45 seconds left in regulation. After grabbing a defensive rebound, John Dawson drilled a 3 for Liberty to make it 61-59. The Flames forced a turnover on the next possession, followed by two Pacheco-Ortiz free throws to send it to OT.

After an A.C. Reid 3-pointer sent the game into a second overtime, The Flames scored five of the next six for an 85-79 lead. Gardner-Webb managed to battle back and tie it, but a Pacheco-Ortiz 3-point play gave Liberty the lead for good.

Ryan Kemrite had 13 points Liberty, which remains unbeaten on the road in conference play. The 92 points is Liberty’s second best output this season.

David Efianayi led the Bulldogs (14-12, 7-6) with 27 points.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN-RADFORD

Radford snaps 5-game skid with win over Charleston Southern

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Justin Cousin made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Radford beat Charleston Southern 79-67 Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Caleb Tanner added four 3-pointers and 14 points, Ed Polite Jr. 13 points and eight rebounds and Donald Hicks three treys and 11 points for the Highlanders (10-15, 5-8 Big South), who gained a season split.

Christian Keely scored 19 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Buccaneers (8-16, 4-9), who have lost four of their last five.

Radford shot 52 overall and was even better from the arc at 14 of 26 with Cousin going 5 of 6.

Charleston Southern scored the game’s first basket before Radford scored the next 11, including two 3-pointers from Cousin. The Highlanders led the rest of the way, going up 20 at halftime and leading by 27 after a Tanner 3-pointer in the second half.