Latest Virginia sports

PACERS-WIZARDS

John Wall’s late flurry lifts Wizards past Pacers 112-107

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a matchup between two of the NBA’s top teams since New Year’s Day, John Wall heard “MVP!” chants while producing 26 points and 14 assists to lead the Washington Wizards past the Indiana Pacers 112-107 Friday night.

After Monta Ellis made it a one-point game at 103-102 on a floater in the lane with about 1 1/2 minutes remaining, Wall took over. The All-Star point guard accounted for eight of Washington’s last nine points on a 17-foot pullup jumper, a pass to Markieff Morris for a 3, and then three free throws.

Morris scored a season-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds, one game after sitting out a win at Brooklyn with an injured right calf.

Bradley Beal added 20 points for the Wizards, who have won 18 of their past 19 home games. The exception? A loss in their last time out in Washington, 140-135 in overtime against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Paul George scored 31 points for Indiana.

CAPITALS-BURAKOVSKY INJURED

Caps F Burakovsky to miss at least month with injured hand

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss at least a month with an injured right hand.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz said at practice on Friday that Burakovsy will not need surgery but will be out until mid- to late-March.

The NHL playoffs begin on April 12th.

Burakovsky was hurt when he was hit by the puck while blocking a shot in the first period of the NHL-leading Capitals’ 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night.

He is eighth on Washington with 29 points — 11 goals and 18 assists.

Trotz said Burakovsky would be replaced as the third line’s right wing against visiting Anaheim on Saturday by Zach Sanford, who was called up from Hershey of the AHL this week.

REDSKINS-LICHTENSTEIGER RETIRES

Redskins OL Kory Lichtensteiger announces retirement at 31

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins offensive lineman Kory Lichtensteiger is retiring at age 31 after eight seasons in the NFL.

Lichtensteiger announced the news via the Redskins on Friday.

He made a total of 75 starts at left guard or center for the Redskins after joining them as a free agent in 2010. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Bowling Green by the Denver Broncos in 2008.

Lichtensteiger dealt with injuries the past two seasons, totaling only eight starts.

ORIOLES-METS TRADE

Mets traded Ynoa to Orioles for Cash, opening spot for Salas

BALTIMORE (AP) —The Mets traded pitcher Gabriel Ynoa to the Baltimore Orioles for cash, clearing a roster spot for New York to finalize its contract with reliever Fernando Salas.

A 23-year-old right-hander, Ynoa made his big league debut last August 13th and was 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA in three starts and seven relief appearances covering 18 1/3 innings. He was 12-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 25 starts with Triple-A Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League and is 59-30 with a 3.36 ERA in 128 minor league starters and eight relief appearances.

To open a roster spot Friday, Baltimore designated catcher Francisco Pena for assignment. He hit .200 with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games and 40 at-bats for the Orioles last year.