Latest Virginia sports

DUCKS-CAPITALS

Sanford gets winner for Capitals, then gets sent back to AHL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Zach Sanford scored the game-winning goal for the Washington Capitals in a 6-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night, then was re-assigned to Hershey of the AHL.

Washington blew a pair of three-goal leads but won on Sanford’s score with 2:39 left. The 22-year-old rookie had been recalled from Hershey on Wednesday.

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists, and T.J. Oshie, Daniel Winnik and Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist each for the Capitals. Washington won its 12th straight at home entering its bye week.

Braden Holtby made 18 saves to win his 14th consecutive start, and Washington tied an NHL record by scoring five or more goals in an 11th straight home game.

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who scored twice in the second and twice in the third period to overcome early deficits of 3-0 and 4-1.

John Gibson made 33 saves for Anaheim, which fell to 1-3-1 with one game left on a six-game road trip.

T25-OHIO STATE-MARYLAND

No. 21 Maryland beats Ohio State 86-77 to end 2-game skid

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 19 points, fellow freshman Kevin Huerter added 18 and No. 21 Maryland beat Ohio State 86-77 on Saturday to end its first losing streak of the season.

Jaylen Brantley scored 11 points for the Terrapins, who bolted to a 9-0 lead and never trailed in completing a season sweep of the Buckeyes. The victory enabled Maryland (21-4, 9-3 Big Ten) to avoid its first three-game skid since 2012.

After defeating Ohio State on Jan. 31, Maryland lost to Purdue and Penn State to fall from first to third in the conference standings.

Marc Loving led the Buckeyes (15-11, 5-8) with 24 points and Jae-Sean Tate had 20.

LAFAYETTE-NAVY

Navy overcomes slow start to seal 68-60 win over Lafayette

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Bryce Dulin scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Shawn Anderson added 11 points, and Navy shot 60 percent in the second half to overcome a slow start and beat Lafayette 68-60 on Saturday night.

Lafayette led 46-41 with 9:40 left, but 3s from Tim Abruzzo, Hasan Abdullah and Shawn Anderson helped Navy to a 53-52 lead, and two 3s from George Kiernan made it 59-52 with 4:24 remaining.

The Leopards got within two on a pair of Nick Lindner free throws to make it 62-60 with 26 seconds left, but Abdullah and Dulin combined for six free throws in the final 25 seconds to ice it and keep Navy within a game and a half of first place.

Navy (15-11, 10-4 Patriot League) made just 8 of 30 from the field (26.7 percent) in the first half, including 2 of 12 from beyond the arc. The Midshipmen hit 7 of 11 3s after halftime.

Lindner made 8 of 9 free throws and finished with 23 points for Lafayette (7-18, 3-11), and Matt Klinewski added 12 points.

RICHMOND-LA SALLE

Richmond pulls away from La Salle in 64-52 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — T.J. Cline scored 21 points and Richmond cruised to a 64-52 win over La Salle on Saturday to maintain its third place position in the Atlantic 10 Conference standings.

The Spiders (15-9, 9-3), who have won four of five; currently sit one game behind first place Dayton.

Cline also finished with eight rebounds and seven assists. Nick Sherod added 16 points and ShawnDre’ Jones had 12 with five assists for Richmond.

The key to the Spiders victory was a stifling defensive effort. Richmond held the Explorers (13-10, 7-5) to 40.4 percent shooting, 20 percent from 3-point range, and forced 24 turnovers.

B.J. Johnson had 18 points to lead La Salle.

The score was tied at 45 with 10:18 left when Cline finished a layup which sparked a 17-2 Spiders run and a 62-47 lead. The Explorers, who scored just seven points in the final 10 minutes, never recovered.

COLL OF CHARLESTON-WILLIAM & MARY

Prewitt has 30 points, William & Mary knocks off Charleston

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Omar Prewitt tied his career-high with 30 points to lead William and Mary to an 89-79 victory over College of Charleston on Saturday.

The win halted a short two-game skid and kept The Tribe (14-11, 8-6 CAA) perfect at home with its 12th straight win.

Prewitt was 13 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Greg Malinowski added 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance, Nathan Knight had 15 points and Daniel Dixon dropped in 14.

The Tribe lost to Charleston 77-67 earlier this season. However the team was without Dixon, who is its leading scorer.

William and Mary led 73-58 midway into the second half. Grant Riller, who finished with 26, scored five straight points as Charleston closed to 82-72 with 4:42 left. David Cohn responded with a trey and The Tribe coasted home.

Jarrell Brantley added 20 points with 10 rebounds for Charleston (19-8, 10-4).

FORDHAM-GEORGE MASON

Livingston scores 19, George Mason holds off Fordham 73-67

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Otis Livingston scored 19 points, Marquise Moore and Jalen Jenkins had double-doubles and George Mason held on to defeat Fordham 73-67 on Saturday night for the Patriots’ first-ever win over the Rams in seven meetings.

Moore had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Jenkins had 12 points and 13 rebounds for George Mason (17-8, 7-6 Atlantic 10), which celebrated homecoming with its third-straight win.

Jenkins had six points in a 10-0 run the first half for a 27-12 lead and the Patriots led 36-29 at the break. George Mason was up 61-48 with 8:54 to play when the Rams reeled off 12 straight with Antwoine Anderson making two inside baskets and Joseph Chartouny back-to-back 3-pointers. The teams traded free throws before Jenkins made a layup with a minute left to end a Patriot field goal drought of 7:54.

George Mason then went 8 for 8 from the line to secure the win.

Chartouny had five treys and scored 21 points with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Rams (10-15, 4-8), who were outscored by 15 at the line. Anderson had 14 points.

ST BONAVENTURE-GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington holds on to beat St. Bonaventure 76-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Cavanaugh scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and George Washington snapped a three-game skid, holding back a late rally to beat St. Bonaventure 76-70 on Saturday.

Cavanaugh was 9 of 19 from the floor and 13 of 14 from the free throw line for the Colonials (13-12, 5-7 Atlantic 10). Jaren Sina added 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Colonials had a 42-29 advantage at the break and were up 52-39 midway through the second half. Jaylen Adams and David Andoh led the Bonnies (15-9, 7-5) as they outscored the Colonials 24-12 to pull within one, 64-63, with 4:45 to play. St. Bonaventure was still threatening when Cavanaugh sank a layup to make it 70-66 with 59 seconds left and the Colonials held on for the win.

Andoh finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Bonnies. Adams added 19 points with 11 assists.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN-LIBERTY

Baxter-Bell with 19, Liberty beats Charleston Southern 76-69

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Myo Baxter-Bell scored 19 points as Liberty notched its sixth-straight win, beating Charleston Southern 76-69 on Saturday.

Ryan Kemrite added 16 points for the Flames (17-10, 12-2 Big South). Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Lovell Cabbil had 12 points apiece. John Dawson led with 10 rebounds in addition to his eight points.

The team averaged 49 percent shooting from the floor compared to 37.5 percent for Charleston Southern.

Kemrite had four 3-pointers in the first half and Baxter-Bell made back-to-back dunks to help the Flames to a 37-27 lead at the break.

Liberty led throughout the second half. Charleston Southern cut it to 59-57 on a Cortez Mitchell 3-pointer and two free throws with 5:37 to play. But A.C. Reid answered by sinking a 3 and the Flames held on down the stretch.

Mitchell finished with 21 points to lead the Buccaneers (8-17, 4-10) who have lost five of the last six.

DELAWARE-JAMES MADISON

Delaware tops James Madison 58-57 on Bryant’s late 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Darian Bryant hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 5.5 seconds to play and Anthony Mosley followed with a steal and Delaware escaped with a 58-57 win over James Madison on Saturday to end a nine-game road losing streak.

James Madison went ahead 57-55 when Ramone Snowden found Ivan Lukic’s inside with 24 seconds to play. Ryan Daly was double-teamed at the top of the key but got the ball to Mosley on the right wing. Mosley threw a skip pass to Bryant in the left corner, who let the winner fly over a fast-closing Snowden.

The Dukes, six points down, scored nine straight, taking a 55-52 lead on Terrence Johnson’s 3-pointer, his only points of the game, with 1:02 to play. Daly answered for the Blue Hens with 42 seconds remaining.

Daly and Bryant had 12 points apiece for the Blue Hens (11-16, 4-10 Colonial Athletic Association), who had lost 15 straight conference road games.

Jackson Kent led James Madison (7-20, 5-9) with 17 points. Lukic and Snowden had 12 each.

THE CITADEL-VMI

Peterson scores 37 as VMI blows past The Citadel 101-78

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — QJ Peterson poured in 37 points and VMI broke open a close game after halftime to defeat The Citadel 101-78 in a runaway on Saturday.

Peterson was 13-of-23 shooting with five 3-pointers, leading four Keydets into double-digit scoring. VMI led 43-42 at halftime, but opened the second frame with a 9-0 run, held The Citadel scoreless for nearly 3½ minutes and outscored the Bulldogs 58-36 in the half.

Adrian Rich added 16 points for VMI (6-17, 3-9 Southern Conference), Julian Eleby and Armani Branch scored 15 each. Eleby grabbed 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Branch opened the second half with a steal, Peterson connected with a jump shot, two free throws and a 3-pointer in the getaway 9-0 run.

Rich hit a jumper and a trey back-to-back that made the lead 64-50 and The Citadel (9-18, 2-12) didn’t threaten after that. Preston Parks led the Bulldogs with a career-best 33 points.

DAVIDSON-VCU

VCU pulls away from Davidson in second half

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — JeQuan Lewis scored 27 points and VCU pulled away from a tie with a 19-8 run in the second half and beat Davidson 74-60 on Saturday night.

Justin Tillman added 13 points and 16 rebounds as the Rams (20-5, 10-2 Atlantic 10) won their sixth in a row and kept pace with Dayton atop the league.

Jack Gibbs scored 27 points for the Wildcats (12-11, 5-7). Peyton Aldridge, whose 24 points and 12 rebounds were critical to the Wildcats’ 69-63 victory against the Rams on Jan. 14 at Davidson, missed 11 of 13 field goals attempts and finished with six points and five rebounds in 37 minutes.

Two free throws by Gibbs with 16:37 left tied the game at 36, but a dunk by Mo Alie-Cox and a putback dunk by Tillman whipped the sellout crowd at the Sigel Center into frenzy and started the surge that put the Rams in command. Tillman had eight points in the burst and Lewis had six.

MD-EASTERN SHORE-NORFOLK ST

Norfolk State rallies for 8th straight win

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Wade scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kerwin Okoro added 15 points, and Norfolk State ran its winning streak to eight with a 75-69 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

Wade, the leading scorer in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 19.8 per game, made 5 of 9 from beyond the arc for Norfolk State (12-13, 9-2), which remained a half game back of North Carolina Central.

UMES (8-17, 5-5) led 64-62 with 3:48 remaining, but Alex Long converted a 3-point play to put the Spartans in front, and two free throws from Long and a layup from Okoro gave Norfolk State a 69-64 lead with 58 seconds left.

Bakari Copeland hit a 3 for UMES with 37 seconds left to get the Hawks within two, 69-67, but Long and Wade combined for six free throws in the final 26 seconds to ice it. Copeland hit five 3s and finished with 22 points and five rebounds, and Tyler Jones had 14 points and seven rebounds.

UMES led by as many as 16 late in the first half, but Norfolk State outscored the Hawks 33-12 to take a 49-44 lead with 13 minutes remaining.