Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-KINGS-TRADE

Capitals acquire defenseman Tom Gilbert from Kings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Tom Gilbert from the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional draft pick.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Wednesday with the team on its bye week.

Advertisement

Los Angeles retains 20 percent of Gilbert’s salary in the deal, which hinges on Washington’s playoff success and Gilbert’s involvement. The Kings get a 2017 fifth-round pick if the Capitals win two or more playoff rounds and Gilbert plays in 50 percent or more of those games.

If those conditions are not met, Washington won’t send anything.

The 34-year-old Gilbert has one goal and four assists in 18 NHL games with the Kings this season. He cleared waivers earlier this month and will report to the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

TRUMP-NCAA TOURNAMENT

Trump declines ESPN invite to fill out NCAA bracket on-air

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump won’t be filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket on ESPN this March, unlike his predecessor, Barack Obama.

ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz says the network expressed its “interest to the White House in continuing the presidential bracket. They have respectfully declined.”

Obama, a basketball fan, would join the network on-camera and make his March Madness picks for both the men’s and women’s brackets. Last year, he nailed a number of upsets — most notably Hawaii knocking off fourth-seeded California in the opening round — but he had Villanova, the eventual national champion, losing in the Elite Eight.

Trump did make a prediction on the Super Bowl, picking New England to win by eight points. He wasn’t far off, as the Patriots rallied to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks tells The Washington Post in an email, “We look forward to working with ESPN on another opportunity in the near future.”

T25-WISCONSIN-MARYLAND

No. 2 Maryland beats Wisconsin 89-40 for 14th straight win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 16 of her 22 points in the first half, and Number 2 Maryland breezed past Wisconsin 89-40 Wednesday night for its 14th straight victory.

The Terrapins (26-1, 14-0 Big Ten) bolted to a 16-0 lead, went up 43-14 at halftime and emptied the bench well before the finish against the Badgers (6-20, 1-12).

Off to the best start in school history, Maryland can clinch its third straight Big Ten regular-season title by beating second-place Ohio State on Monday.

Brionna Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, whose only loss this season came against No. 1 Connecticut, 87-81 on Dec. 29.

Courtney Fredrickson led Wisconsin with 14 points. The last-place Badgers shot 31.5 percent, committed 20 turnovers and were outrebounded 46-24.

T25-MARYLAND-NORTHWESTERN

Trimble, No. 23 Maryland beat Northwestern 74-64

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Melo Trimble scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting, and No. 23 Maryland strengthened its position in the Big Ten with a 74-64 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Trimble repeatedly came up with big plays for the Terrapins (22-4, 10-3), driving inside for layups or connecting from long range. The junior guard made four of Maryland’s eight 3-pointers and also contributed four rebounds.

Anthony Cowan added 13 points and Damonte Dodd had 12 as Maryland moved into a tie with Purdue for second in the conference, just a half-game behind Wisconsin. The Terrapins visit the Badgers on Sunday.

Freshman Isiah Brown led Northwestern (19-7, 8-5) with a career-high 19 points. Vic Law had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Dererk Pardon finished with 11 points.

T25-DUKE-VIRGINIA

Tatum leads No. 12 Duke past No. 14 Virginia, 65-55

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half and No. 12 Duke pulled away late to beat No. 14 Virginia 65-55 on Wednesday night, the surging Blue Devils’ sixth victory in a row.

Tatum hit three 3-pointers as the shot clock approached 0:00 in the second half, all coming after the Cavaliers pulled within 43-42.

Luke Kennard added 16 points for the Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are now tied for second in the league with Florida State and Louisville. All three are a game behind No. 10 North Carolina.

London Perrantes scored 14 points to lead Virginia (18-7, 8-5) and Ty Jerome had 13.

CHATTANOOGA-VMI

Chattanooga beats VMI to keep pace in Southern Conference

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Tre’ McLean had 19 points and seven rebounds, Greg Pryor added 16 points, and Chattanooga kept pace in the Southern Conference with a 74-68 win over VMI on Wednesday night.

UTC made 6 of 7 shots, with five points from Pryor and four by Casey Jones, to push its lead to 63-53 with 5:46 to go.

Johnathan Burroughs-Cook made two free throws with 29 seconds left to extend UTC’s advantage to 70-64 and after a VMI turnover, Pryor made two more at the stripe for a three-possession lead.

Jones finished with 12 points for Chattanooga (19-7, 10-4 Southern), which trails ETSU (21-6, 11-3) and Furman (20-8, 13-2) in conference play.

McLean hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Chattanooga a 34-25 lead at halftime.

Armani Branch led VMI (6-19, 3-11) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Julian Eleby scored 14, QJ Peterson 12, and Trey Chapman 10 and the Keydets got at least eight rebounds from three different players to win the rebounding battle 40-30.

SC STATE-NORFOLK ST

Wade’s double double leads Norfolk St past SC State, 81-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Wade converted 11 of 12 from the free throw line, scored 27 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds as Norfolk State held onto second place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference by cruising past South Carolina State, 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Wade turned an offensive rebound into a layup to give the Spartans a lead it never surrendered five minutes into the game. Norfolk State held a 39-34 advantage at intermission.

Norfolk State is one game back of conference leader North Carolina Central with four games remaining in the regular season.

Zaynah Robinson finished with 14 points for the Spartans and Kyle Williams added another 13.

Ed Stephens knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead South Carolina State (8-18, 5-8). Eric Eaves came off the Bulldogs’ bench to add another 14 points.

SC State snapped a three-game losing streak by beating North Carolina A&T Monday, but now have lost four of its last five.

NAVY-LEHIGH

Price with 19 as Lehigh upends Navy in Patriot showdown

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Austin Price scored 19 points and led five players into double figures on Wednesday as Lehigh cooled off Navy 74-55 in a contest between teams seeking a home-court advantage in the upcoming Patriot League tournament.

Tim Kempton, Kyle Leufroy and Pat Andree each scored 12 for the Mountain Hawks and Brandon Alston added 10. Lehigh only played seven, but all scored and the team shot 27 of 47 from the floor (57 percent) and made 10 of 19 3-point baskets. Price and Andree each had three.

The Mountain Hawks (15-11, 9-6) never trailed and led by 12 at halftime. Navy (15-12, 10-5) was on a hot streak, winning 10 of its last 11 games, but the Midshipmen were just 23 of 58 from the floor (40 percent) and made just 6 of 19 3-point tries.

Edward Alade was the only player to reach double figures with 10 points.

AMERICAN U-LAFAYETTE

Lafayette beats American U 78-65 behind Klinewski’s 23

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matt Klinewski scored 23 points with eight rebounds, Nick Lindner added 19 and made six 3-pointers, and Lafayette beat American U 78-65 Wednesday night, avenging a 71-57 loss to the Eagles earlier this season.

Klinewski’s jumper put Lafayette up for good 18-17 and the Leopards led 36-28 at halftime behind his 10 points.

Lindner hit his first 3 of the second half and the Leopards led 43-32. They led 50-39 after his second 3 and 62-50 after his third with 7:10 to play. Lindner and Paulius Zalys made consecutive 3s, Lafayette led by 13 and the Eagles got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.

Zalys scored 15 points, Kyle Stout had 10 with seven rebounds for Lafayette (8-18, 4-11 Patriot), who made 10 of 25 from behind the arc to American’s 5 of 20.

Mark Gasperini had 20 points and Sa’eed Nelson scored 18 for American (6-20, 3-12).