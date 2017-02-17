Latest Virginia sports

LIBERTY-FBS

Liberty heading to FBS after receiving NCAA waiver

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University says the NCAA has approved its request for a waiver to begin reclassifying into the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The school says it received the notification Thursday. It had requested a waiver into the two-year process in January even though it does not have an invitation to join an FBS conference.

Advertisement

The Flames will compete as an independent when they begin the process starting with the 2017-18 academic year. Liberty will have three FBS football homes games in the 2018 season. They will be bowl eligible and required to have at least five FBS home games in the 2019 season.

Liberty says the waiver approval came because the school demonstrated its readiness to begin the process, Liberty’s ability to follow current FBS institutions who have demonstrated viability without a conference affiliation and the university’s ability to satisfy FBS requirements.

T25-FLORIDA ST-VIRGINIA

Toussaint lifts Virginia past No. 4 Florida State, 60-51

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dominique Toussaint scored five of her 14 points in the final 1:27, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and Virginia held No. 4 Florida State to five points in the fourth quarter in a 60-51 victory Thursday night.

Toussaint’s 3-pointer, just the third of the night for the Cavaliers, put them in front 53-51, and after a turnover by the Seminoles, she hit a runner along the baseline from about 8 feet with 51 seconds left to put Virginia (17-9, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay.

Shakayla Thomas scored 11 points before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter, Ivey Slaughter had 12 and Brittany Brown 10 for Florida State (23-4, 11-2). The Seminoles lost their second straight — they fell 92-88 in double overtime against Texas on Monday night — and fell out of a first-place tie with Notre Dame.

The Seminoles used a 13-5 run to start the third quarter to open an eight-point lead, but the Cavaliers finally pulled even at 48 with 6:08 remaining on a baseline jumper by Breyana Mason. Mason’s foul-line jumper gave Virginia a 50-48 advantage with 4:17 remaining.

WILLIAM & MARY-JAMES MADISON

James Madison survives William & Mary in 95-92 in OT

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ivan Lukic scored 19 points, Jackson Kent sank two crucial free throws with four seconds left, and James Madison blew an 11-point halftime lead but survived to beat William and Mary 95-92 in overtime Thursday night.

James Madison (8-20, 6-9 Colonial Athletic Association) led 49-38 at the half. But a Daniel Dixon layup for William & Mary tied the game at 81 with 27 seconds left, completing the Tribe’s comeback while sending the game to overtime.

The Dukes did not trail in the extra period. A Joey McLean jumper sparked a 7-1 spurt out of the gate, and James Madison led 88-82. A Dixon 3 cut the Tribe’s deficit to one, 93-92, with six seconds left and Kent’s two points at the line proved decisive. Omar Prewitt missed a 3-pointer for William & Mary as time expired.

McLean and Ramone Snowden each had 18 points for James Madison, while Kent added 16.

Dixon led the Tribe (14-13, 8-7) with 29.

ELON-TOWSON

Morsell ties season high with 32 points in Towson’s win

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Mike Morsell scored 32 points to tie his season high and Towson rolled to its fifth straight victory Thursday night, beating Elon 85-66.

Zane Martin added 12 points for Towson (18-10, 10-5), who won their fifth straight game and remained in third place on the heels of first-place UNC Wilmington and second-place Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Morsell scored 11 points in the first half when Towson took a 37-33 lead then made all four of his 3-pointers in the final 6½ minutes of the second half when Towson built a double-digit lead for good, reaching 21 points on Morsell’s final trey with 49 seconds left.

The Phoenix (16-12, 8-7), who remained in a tie for fourth with William & Mary, were led by Tyler Seibring with 22 points with Dainan Swoope adding 11 and Brian Dawkins 10. Elon led only in the opening minutes.

Towson made 10 of 24 3-pointers, shot 49 percent and outrebounded Elon 42-32.

MOUNT ST MARY’S-WAGNER

Francis hits 20, helps Wagner topple Mount St. Mary’s 69-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Blake Francis came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, including six straight free throws in the final half-minute, and Wagner upset conference leader Mount Saint Mary’s 69-65 Thursday night.

Mike Aaman, who scored 10 for Wagner (13-12, 9-6 Northeast Conference), drove for a layup that gave the Seahawks their first lead of the game at 57-56 with 3:20 to play. Michael Carey, who finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for his 24th double-double, made back-to-back jumpers to extend the lead to 61-56 as Wagner held on.

Mawdo Sallah (14 points) sank two free throws as the Mountaineers (12-3, 7-3) closed to 63-60 with 35 seconds remaining, and Junior Robinson (19 points) answered a pair of Francis free throws with a three-point play to make it 65-63. But Francis made two more foul shots for a four-point lead and Mount Saint Mary’s missed two 3-point tries in the last six seconds.

Mount Saint Mary’s had won 10 of its previous 11 games. Both teams have clinched NEC tournament berths.