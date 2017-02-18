Latest Virginia sports

NATIONALS-MURPHY-TEBOW

Nationals 2B Murphy on Tebow’s batting: ‘The power is real’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — No less an authority on hitting than last season’s runner-up for NL MVP thinks Tim Tebow has some ability with a bat — he just needs more work.

Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy says Friday that he recently spent some time working on batting with Tebow, the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback who is pursuing a baseball career. Tebow is expected to be in minor league camp with the New York Mets next month.

Murphy says he and Tebow live about 15 houses apart in Jacksonville but had never met.

As for Tebow’s baseball skills, Murphy says: “I think that the power is real. What he needs is at-bats.”

ARBITRATION-ORIOLES-BRACH

Orioles lose 1st arbitration in 22 years; Brach gets $3.05M

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Brad Brach became the first player to beat the Baltimore Orioles in salary arbitration in 22 years, ending the team’s nine-hearing winning streak.

Brach was awarded $3.05 million instead of the team’s offer of $2,525,000 by arbitrators Edna Francis, Robert Herzog, Sylvia Skratek. The panel issued its decision, Friday, a day after hearing arguments.

A right-hander who turns 31 in April, Brach was 10-4 with a 2.05 ERA in a career-high 71 appearances last year and made $1.3 million. He struck out 92, also a career best, in 79 innings and had two saves.

Baltimore had not lost since its case against pitcher Ben McDonald in 1995. Orioles backup catcher Caleb Joseph lost his case this month and will get $700,000 rather this his $1 million request.

Players and teams have split 14 decisions. New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances was the final case Friday, and the 15 hearings are the most since clubs won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994.

MARLINS SALE

Samson says multiple groups interested in Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins president David Samson says multiple groups are interested in purchasing the team.

Speaking Friday before the club’s first full-squad workout, Samson confirmed owner Jeffrey Loria is being considered for nomination as U.S. ambassador to France.

Loria, the former Montreal Expos owner, bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry, now part of the Boston Red Sox ownership group.

A group led by Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, led a group that had a preliminary agreement to buy the Marlins for about $1.6 billion.

The Kushner family released a statement Thursday that it would not pursue the Marlins if Loria is nominated.

Samson said Loria is considering other offers.

VCU-RICHMOND

Lewis, Williams lead VCU past Richmond, 84-73

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — JeQuan Lewis scored 16 points and VCU used a 15-0 run spanning halftime to take command in an 84-73 victory against Richmond on Friday night.

Johnny Williams added 15 points for the Rams (22-5, 12-2 Atlantic 10), who won their eighth in a row and assured themselves at least a share of the league lead heading into next week. They started the night tied with Dayton at the top, and the Flyers are at home against Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

ShawnDre’ Jones scored 20 to lead Richmond (15-11, 9-5). T.J. Cline added 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Spiders led 35-29 late in the first half then went six minutes without another point. The Rams took full advantage, scoring the last seven points of the first half and the first eight after the break to take a 44-35 lead. The Spiders got no closer than six the rest of the way.